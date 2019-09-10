World News
September 10, 2019 / 10:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

Irishman named to run EU trade in build-up to Brexit

FILE PHOTO - European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan holds a news conference on the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) post-2020, in Brussels, Belgium June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Irishman Phil Hogan was appointed on Tuesday to lead the European Union’s international trade affairs from November, a clear message to London as the sides prepare to negotiate a new deal after Brexit.

In announcing the appointment, the next head of the EU’s executive, Ursula von der Leyen, said Hogan was “an excellent and fair negotiator” and has done a “brilliant” job heading agriculture affairs in the outgoing Commission.

“It is very important to have together a very good free trade agreement,” von der Leyen told a news conference to unveil her team for the next Commission, which must still be approved by the European Parliament.

