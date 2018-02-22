FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

UK will be able to sign trade deals during Brexit transition: May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will be able to agree and sign trade deals during a transition period after it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday after some Brexit campaigners feared a new document cast doubt on the ability to trade independently.

“We have been clear throughout that we can agree and sign trade deals during the implementation period,” the spokesman told reporters, “and the European Commission’s own guidelines, we believe, reflect that.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison

