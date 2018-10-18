FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brexit transition extension would have conditions: French presidency source

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - France does not rule out a possible lengthening of Britain’s post-Brexit transition period if it helps advance negotiations with London, but any extension would come with conditions, an official in President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Thursday.

“It’s one of the possible options. It’s neither a firm proposal from the EU 27 nor a formal request from the UK,” the Elysee Palace official said.

“It’s something we shouldn’t rule out. If we were to go in that direction, it would come with a certain number of conditions.”

Reporting by Michel Rose, Writing by Richard Lough; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

