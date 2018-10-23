FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 10:36 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Brexit transition plan could last for years: Times deputy political editor

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Theresa May's Brexit plan could leave Britain in a "long running" multiyear transition period, the Times' deputy political editor tweeted bit.ly/2PdcoP1 on Tuesday, citing cabinet papers seen by the newspaper.

With just over five months until Britain is scheduled to leave the EU, Brexit talks have stalled over a disagreement on the so-called Northern Irish “backstop”, an insurance policy to ensure there will be no return to a hard border on the island of Ireland if a future trading relationship is not agreed in time.

May again failed to clinch a deal at an EU summit last week and her decision to signal the possibility of extending a post-Brexit transition period, keeping Britain under EU governance with no say in it, to help end the deadlock, has angered both hardline supporters of Brexit and pro-EU lawmakers.

Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru

