May 24, 2018 / 8:58 AM / in 18 minutes

Brexit transition will end in Dec. 2020, UK source denies reports of additional period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will end its implementation period with the European Union after Brexit in December 2020, a government source said on Thursday, denying a media report that Prime Minister Theresa May was seeking a new transition until 2023.

FILE PHOTO: A Britain's and some European flags are hung outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File photo

The source said both Britain and the EU were “absolutely clear” on the transition period ending in December 2020 after The Times newspaper reported that May would propose another transition covering customs and trade to run until 2023.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

