October 21, 2018 / 8:43 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

UK could accept longer Brexit transition if EU drops backstop plan: UK minister

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain would accept a possible extension to its post-Brexit transition period with the European Union if the bloc drops its demand for an Irish backstop, Britain’s junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: An anti-Brexit demonstrator waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Talks between Britain and the EU have stalled over a disagreement over the backstop - an insurance policy to ensure there will be no return to a hard border on the island of Ireland if a future trading relationship is not in place in time.

“We would accept a potential extension by a few months subject to either a finite time limit or a mechanism to extricate ourselves from it if it meant breaking this impasse and avoiding the very unattractive proposal by the EU which is an indefinite customs union and a limbo period,” Braverman told Sky News.

