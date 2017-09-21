UK willing to pay 20 billion euros for Brexit transition for single market access: BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Friday Britain is willing to pay 20 billion euros ($24 billion) to the European Union during a post-Brexit transition period, but only if it has access to the bloc’s single market, the BBC’s political editor reported.

A demonstrator holding a European Union flag walks through Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

May, who is weakened after losing her party’s majority in a June election, is due to make a speech in Italy setting out her vision for future ties with the EU. Earlier on Thursday she briefed her top ministers on the speech.

“UK willing to pay 20 billion euros during transition period but only if we have access to single market and some form of customs union,” Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter, citing a government source.

She added that this would not cover long term liabilities, so the eventual total bill for leaving the bloc could be far higher.