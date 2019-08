FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Fusion Energy Research Centre at the Fulham Science Centre in Oxfordshire, Britain August 8, 2019. Julian Simmonds/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke by phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday about a number of subjects, including trade and security, the White House said on Monday.

Trump looks forward to meeting with Johnson “in the near future,” the White House said in a brief statement.