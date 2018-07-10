FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 3:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK hopes Trump's view of Britain will be positive after visit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday he hoped U.S. President Donald Trump would have a positive image of Britain following his visit this week after Trump said he thought the country was “in somewhat turmoil”.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One as they depart Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S. July, 10, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump made the remark as he set off on a trip to Europe which includes a visit to Britain where he will hold talks with May who is currently wrestling with a political crisis after two top ministers quit over her plans for Brexit.

“I have NATO, I have the UK, which is in somewhat turmoil, and I have (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” Trump said of his trip. “Frankly, Putin may be the easiest of them all. Who would think?”

When asked whether May agreed with Trump’s assessment, the spokesman said he hoped Trump would have a positive view of Britain after his visit which starts on Thursday.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

