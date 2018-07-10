FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Trump says Britons must decide whether to back Prime Minister May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump declined to offer any support to British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday even as he acknowledged the political turmoil in the United Kingdom after two senior ministers quit over May’s Brexit plans.

Speaking to reporters at the White House as he departed for a NATO summit in Brussels, Trump said it was up to the British people to decide whether May remains in power. He said former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, one of the departing British officials, was a friend of his.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Frances Kerry

