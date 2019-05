U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Japan from the White House in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he felt bad for British Prime Minister Theresa May, who said on Friday she would quit after failing to deliver Brexit.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said May was a good woman and had worked very hard, and that he would see her when he visits Britain next month.