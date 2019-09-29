Brexit talks will need to go to wire to get deal: trade minister Truss

Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London, Britain September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Britain will need to take negotiations with the EU on Brexit up to the deadline to force the changes needed to a get deal that will pass through parliament trade minister Liz Truss said on Sunday.

At the Conservative Party’s annual conference in the northern English city of Manchester, Truss told an event organized by the Times newspaper that she believed parliament would now pass a Brexit deal.

“The reason we didn’t get further concessions in advance of March 29 is that we didn’t get close enough to the deadline ... Deadlines work and we need to take it to that deadline to make the changes we all need,” Truss said. “That is what we are doing.”

Parliament rejected a deal negotiated by former prime minister Theresa May three times.