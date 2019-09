Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London, Britain September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) - Britain will be a low-tax, flexible economy after it leaves the European Union, trade minister Liz Truss said on Sunday.

Truss told the governing Conservative Party’s annual conference in the northern English city of Manchester that Britain would be “more competitive” and “more confident” after it leaves the EU.

“A low-tax, flexible, entrepreneurial leader in the world,” she said.