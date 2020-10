FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State of International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss arrives for a weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s trade minister Liz Truss said a deal with the European Union over the pair’s future trading relationship is “do-able” as the end of a transition period approaches.

“A deal is absolutely do-able. We know the type of deal we want, it’s the deal that Canada has with the EU,” Truss told BBC radio.