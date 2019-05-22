UK PM May should stand down without delay: senior Conservative

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is seen outside Downing Street, as uncertainty over Brexit continues, in London, Britain May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Tom Tugendhat, a Conservative lawmaker tipped by some as a possible future party leader, on Wednesday called on British Prime Minister to stand down because her attempt to deliver Brexit has “comprehensively failed.”

“There is one last chance to get it right and leave in an orderly fashion. But it is now time for Prime Minister Theresa May to go — and without delay,” Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, wrote.

“She must announce her resignation after Thursday’s European elections.”