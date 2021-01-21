Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Aerospace and Defense

French state ready to help Eurostar, in talks with UK over matter - minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Passengers arrive at the Eurostar terminal at Gare du Nord train station, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - The French state is ready to help Eurostar - whose business has been hit hard by COVID-19 travel restrictions - and is in talks with the British government over the matter, French junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.

Eurostar runs the London to Paris and London to Brussels rail services that go under the Channel Tunnel.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up