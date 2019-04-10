EU27 leaders agree Brexit extension - summit chair Tusk

European Council President Donald Tusk arrives at a European Union emergency summit on Brexit in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2019. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The leaders of the 27 EU countries remaining in the European Union have agreed to an extension of Brexit, the chairman of EU summits said in a tweet on Thursday.

Donald Tusk, the European Council president, said in his text that he would now be meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May to secure her agreement. Tusk’s tweet did not say how long the extension would be, but Reuters earlier reported that it would be until the end of October, with a review in June.