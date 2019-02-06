Britain's Brexit freedom will be heavenly, Nigel Farage tells Tusk

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage reacts during a plenary session of the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit will be heavenly for the United Kingdom because it will be free from bullies in Europe, Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Wednesday in a direct riposte to European Council President Donald Tusk.

Britain’s Brexiteers with no plan of how to deliver deserve a “special place in hell”, Tusk said.

“After Brexit we will be free of unelected, arrogant bullies like you and run our own country,” Farage said of Tusk. “Sounds more like heaven to me.”