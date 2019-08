FILE PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference after the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk will hold a face-to-face meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 1030 GMT on Sunday on the sidelines of a G7 summit in France, Tusk’s schedule showed on Wednesday.