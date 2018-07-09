FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 2:49 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

EU's Tusk raises 'no Brexit' idea in tweet on Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk raised the idea that Brexit might be called off in a tweet on Monday after Boris Johnson, a campaigner for Britain to leave the EU, resigned as foreign secretary.

European Council President Donald Tusk addresses a news conference during an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Walschaerts/File Photo

Echoing a comment he made to reporters after the earlier resignation of Brexit Secretary David Davis, Tusk tweeted: “Politicians come and go but the problems they have created for people remain. I can only regret that the idea of Brexit has not left with Davis and Johnson. But...who knows?”

Tusk, a former Polish prime minister, is overseeing the negotiations with London on its departure and has been highly critical of Brexit. He has said in the past that Britons would be welcome to change their minds and stay in the European Union.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

