EU's Juncker says did not mean to offend May

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 14, 2018. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he had highest respect for Prime Minister Theresa May and his use of the word “nebulous” had referred to the broader state of the Brexit debate in Britain rather than its leader.

Juncker, captured by cameras at an EU summit earlier on Friday during an apparently heated exchange with May, said she was “kissing him” after he clarified his comments to her.

“We sympathize with Mrs May,” Juncker told a news conference. “I have the highest respect for the British PM.”