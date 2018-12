FILE PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk testifies on Amber Gold pyramid scheme, at the parliamentary panel in Warsaw, Poland November 5, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski/via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said he would meet British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday before he chairs an EU summit starting at 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) in Brussels that will be dominated by Brexit.

“Ahead of (the summit), I will meet PM Theresa May for last-minute talks,” Tusk tweeted.