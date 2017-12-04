FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Tusk cancels Mideast trip due to Brexit crunch
#World News
December 4, 2017 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

EU's Tusk cancels Mideast trip due to Brexit crunch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk canceled a trip to Israel and the Palestinian Territories planned for this week due to a “critical moment” in Brexit negotiations, an EU official said on Monday.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk arrives at a press conference at Government buildings in Dublin, Ireland, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Tusk, who scheduled a meeting in Brussels at short notice on Monday with British Prime Minister Theresa May, will chair an EU summit next week that London hopes will give the go-ahead to opening talks on post-Brexit trade relations.

On Wednesday, Tusk had been due to meet Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in Ramallah and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Alastair Macdonald; Editing Alissa de Carbonnel

