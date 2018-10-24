EU ready to call Brexit summit when 'decisive progress' made: Tusk

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk told the European Parliament on Wednesday that he would be ready to call a special summit on Brexit whenever negotiators said “decisive progress” had been made toward a deal.

Protesters participating in an anti-Brexit demonstration march sit at the base of Nelson's Column, in Trafalgar Square, in central London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Briefing lawmakers on last week’s regular summit, Tusk recalled that EU leaders had agreed that they would meet again to endorse a deal if their negotiator Michel Barnier judged that enough progress toward a deal had been made. A meeting penciled in for Nov. 17-18 is still on hold.

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk attends the EU-ASEAN meeting on the sidelines of the EU-ASEM summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 19, 2018. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

“I stand ready to convene a European Council, if and when the Union negotiator reports that decisive progress has been made,” Tusk said. “The Brexit talks continue with the aim of reaching a deal,” he added, saying no one wanted talks to fail.

He repeated that he believed leaders would extend Britain’s status-quo transition period after Brexit in March if London asked for that — an issue May raised at the summit.

“It was made clear by the UK that more time is needed to find a precise solution,” Tusk said. “Therefore, there is no other way but to continue the talks. Leaders expressed their full trust and support for Michel Barnier.”