EU's Tusk calls for patience with Britain over Brexit

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk delivers a speech during a debate on the outcome of the latest European Summit on Brexit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders should be patient with Britain over the country’s struggle to find majority support for a deal to exit the EU, the chairman of EU leaders Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

Tusk was reacting to a speech by Prime Minister Theresa May that she would ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit negotiation period and will sit down with opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to break the impasse in parliament.

“Even if, after today, we don’t know what the end result will be, let us be patient,” Tusk said on Twitter.