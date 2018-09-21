EU's Tusk says a compromise with Britain is still possible

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said he was convinced that the European Union and Britain could still find a compromise over the country’s exit from the 28-country bloc.

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Tusk’s comments came after British Premier Theresa May earlier on Friday said that negotiations had reached an impasse and called on the bloc to come up with its own proposal a day after EU leaders criticized her offer.

“While understanding the logic of the negotiations, I remain convinced that a compromise, good for all, is still possible. I say these words as a close friend of the UK and a true admirer of PM May,” Tusk said in a statement.