World News
August 20, 2019 / 10:36 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

EU's Tusk says Johnson letter offered no 'realistic alternatives' to Brexit backstop

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference after the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that a letter sent to him by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson included no “realistic alternatives” to the contentious Irish backstop.

“The backstop is an insurance to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland unless and until an alternative is found,” Tusk said in a Tweet, responding to a Johnson letter on Monday proposing that the European Union agrees to drop the backstop.

“Those against the backstop and not proposing realistic alternatives in fact support re-establishing a border. Even if they do not admit it.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by John Chalmers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
