EU's Tusk says 'let's not give up' on Brexit, but warns of no deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday the 27 states remaining in the bloc after Britain leaves must be ready for a no-deal Brexit, a scenario he said was “more likely than ever before”.

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

“But let me be absolutely clear. The fact that we are preparing for a no-deal scenario must not, under any circumstances, lead us away from making every effort to reach the best agreement possible ... Let us not give up,” Tusk said in an invitation letter to this week’s EU summit.

Tusk, who will chair the talks of EU leaders on Wednesday and Thursday, said he invited British Prime Minister Theresa May to address her other 27 EU peers on Brexit on Wednesday evening.