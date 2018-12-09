World News
December 9, 2018 / 3:54 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

EU's Tusk says spoke with May ahead of crucial Brexit vote

1 Min Read

European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference after the extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Donald Tusk, who chairs EU summits, said on Sunday he had spoken to Prime Minister Theresa May ahead of what he said was an “important week” for the UK’s plans to leave the European Union.

The British parliament is due to vote on Tuesday on the Brexit deal that May clinched with the EU, amid signs that lawmakers will reject it.

“I had a phone call with PM @theresa_may. It will be an important week for the fate of #Brexit,” Tusk, the president of the European Council, said in a tweet.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
