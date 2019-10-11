World News
October 11, 2019 / 8:59 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

EU's Tusk says there are 'optimistic' signs on Brexit

1 Min Read

European Council President Donald Tusk arrives for a meeting with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ATHENS (Reuters) - The head of the European Council Donald Tusk said on Friday there were optimistic signs that a deal on Brexit could be reached.

“We have received optimistic messages that there could be a deal,” Tusk told reporters via a translator in Nicosia after meeting Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

Ireland’s finance minister said he was hopeful talks between the chief Brexit negotiators of the European Union and Britain would yield a positive outcome on Friday.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
