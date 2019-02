EU Council President Donald Tusk gives a statement after a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said that British Prime Minister Theresa May’s visit to Brussels on Thursday brought no breakthrough but that talks on Brexit between the EU and the UK would go on.

“Still no breakthrough in sight. Talks will continue,” Tusk said on Twitter.