EU's Tusk tells Johnson on phone call why he recommending Brexit extension

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a debate on the last EU summit and Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday that he explained to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a call why he was recommending that leaders of the EU’s 27 other member states accept his request for a Brexit deadline extension.

EU leaders are due to consider Britain’s request for a Brexit delay on Wednesday, and are expected to move quickly to extend the Oct. 31 deadline, with officials expecting a three-month postponement that could be cut short if Britain passes legislation sooner.

“In my phone call with PM @BorisJohnson I gave reasons why I’m recommending the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension,” Tusk said on Twitter.