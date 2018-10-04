EU's Tusk wants close British ties after Brexit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union wants to build as close a future relationship on trade, security and international affairs with Britain as possible but will not give up its fundamental values and interests over Brexit, the bloc’s top official said.

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

“We very much regret that the UK has decided to leave and we hope for the best relationship in the future,” European Council President Donald Tusk told a news conference in Brussels on Thursday with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

“But no one can expect that because of Brexit the EU will give its fundamental values and key interests.”