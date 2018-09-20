October EU summit will be "moment of truth" for Brexit talks: EU's Tusk

SALZBURG, Austria (Reuters) - The next meeting of European Union leaders in October will be the “moment of truth” for negotiations over Britain’s exit from the bloc, the chair of EU summits said on Thursday.

European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker hold a news conference after the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Salzburg, Austria, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“Everybody shared the view that while there are positive elements in the Chequers proposal, the suggested framework for economic cooperation will not work, not least because it risks undermining the single market,” European Council President Donald Tusk said after a meeting of EU leaders in Austria.

“The moment of truth for Brexit negotiations will be the October European Council. In October we expect maximum progress and results in the Brexit talks,” Tusk continued.