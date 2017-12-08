FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tusk says EU to start transition talks with Britain
Sections
Featured
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
Exclusive
Reuters Taser investigation
U.N. torture watchdogs call for probe of Taser assaults in U.S. jails
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Commentary
The hidden health crisis of the opioid epidemic
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
Life Lessons
Yes, she's judging you: Luvvie Ajayi on writing a bestselling life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 8, 2017 / 7:53 AM / in 18 minutes

Tusk says EU to start transition talks with Britain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The chairman of European Union leaders, Donald Tusk, said the bloc is ready to start negotiating a transition period with Britain after it leaves the EU, and it wanted more clarity from London on how it sees their new relationship after leaving.

Tusk said Britain will have to respect all EU laws during the transition, as well as respect its budgetary commitments and the bloc’s judicial oversight. But it would no longer take part in decision-making that will be done by the 27 remaining states.

“We are ready to start preparing a close UK-EU partnership in trade but also fight against terrorism and international crime, as well as security, defense and foreign policy,” Tusk told reporters after British PM Theresa May arrived in Brussels with a Brexit deal.

Tusk said, however, too much time was spent on negotiating the outlines of Britain’s exit, which he said was the relatively easier part.

“We all know that breaking up is hard but breaking up and building a new relation is much harder,” he said. “So much time has been devoted to the easier task and now ... we have de facto less than a year,” left of talks before Britain is due to leave in March, 2019.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Alastair Macdonald, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.