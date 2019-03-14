Tusk to ask EU leaders to be open to a long Brexit extension

European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference during a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk said on Thursday he would ask EU heads of state and government to be open to granting Britain a long extension of Brexit talks if London needs time to rethink its strategy of leaving the EU.

“I will appeal to the EU27 to be open to a long extension if the UK finds it necessary to rethink its Brexit strategy and build consensus around it,” Tusk said on Twitter.

EU leaders meet to discuss Brexit on March 21-22. Tusk said he would ask for openness to this option in his consultations with leaders in the run-up to the summit.