July 9, 2018 / 2:31 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

With or without Davis: 'Mess created' by Brexit far from solved - Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s departure from the European Union is an issue that is far from being solved and the situation has not changed with the departure of Brexit minister David Davis, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday.

European Council President Donald Tusk delivers a speech during a debate on the outcome of the last June 28-29 EU summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

Davis, who backed Brexit in a 2016 referendum, said he quit because a cabinet deal had given “too much away, too easily” to EU negotiators, who, he feared, would simply ask for more.

“The mess caused by Brexit is the biggest problem in the history of the EU-UK relations and it is still very far from being solved, with or without Mr Davis,” Tusk told a news conference in Brussels.

“Unfortunately, the idea of Brexit has not left together with David Davis,” he added.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
