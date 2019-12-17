Business News
U.S.-UK trade deal a priority for Washington: USTR

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A trade deal between the United States and the United Kingdom is a priority for Washington and negotiations will be launched as soon as London agrees to its objectives, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday.

“For sure, the UK is a priority. As soon as they get their objectives agreed to, we’ll start talking,” he said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

