A plane leaves behind contrails as it flies past a waxing crescent moon, Portsmouth, Britain, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - The United States and Britain are close to finalizing an open skies aviation agreement that falls short of current European Union arrangements, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Negotiators for United States and Britain will meet on Wednesday in Washington for the expected final round of talks on the air services agreement, FT added.