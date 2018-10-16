Fed's Powell says a disorderly Brexit could harm the U.S. economy: AFP

(Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said a disorderly Brexit could harm the United States economy, French news agency AFP said in a tweet on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

With less than six months before Britain leaves the European Union, Brexit talks have reached a stalemate over the so-called Irish backstop, a fallback plan to ensure there is no return to a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland.