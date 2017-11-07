UK PM May: Commerce secretary Ross showed enthusiasm for trade deal

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has shown enthusiasm for a trade deal with Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday when asked about Ross’s statement that any Brexit deal must be in United States’ interests.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, speaks at the Conferederation of British Industry's annual conference in London, Britain, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

“What I took from the comments from Wilbur Ross was that he was very enthusiastic, as the president has been on a number of occasions previously, about doing an ambitious trade deal with the UK and believing that that trade deal can be done quickly,” the spokesman said.