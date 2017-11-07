FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK PM May: Commerce secretary Ross showed enthusiasm for trade deal
Sections
Featured
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Crown Prince says Iran supply of rockets to Yemen is military aggression
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
Politics
Former Trump adviser Page met Russian officials in 2016
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 7, 2017 / 12:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May: Commerce secretary Ross showed enthusiasm for trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has shown enthusiasm for a trade deal with Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday when asked about Ross’s statement that any Brexit deal must be in United States’ interests.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, speaks at the Conferederation of British Industry's annual conference in London, Britain, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

“What I took from the comments from Wilbur Ross was that he was very enthusiastic, as the president has been on a number of occasions previously, about doing an ambitious trade deal with the UK and believing that that trade deal can be done quickly,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.