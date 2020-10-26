Brexit decision entirely separate from U.S. election outcome says PM Johnson

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he meets with his Iraq's counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (not pictured) at Downing Street, in London, Britain October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s decision on whether to agree a Brexit deal with the European Union is entirely separate to the outcome of the U.S. election next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“The two things are entirely separate,” Johnson said, when asked about an Observer newspaper report that he was waiting to see the U.S. result before making a Brexit decision, and whether he was concerned about the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency.