FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 5, 2018 / 3:24 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Britain can strike trade deal with U.S. under new Brexit plan: PM May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday it was wrong to suggest that a new Brexit customs proposal would prevent Britain from striking a new trade deal with the United States.

The Spectator magazine reported earlier that papers given to ministers before a meeting on Friday had suggested that Britain would remain closely aligned with the European Union on customs and this would make it hard to strike trade deals with the United States.

“It is categorically untrue to suggest that we will not be able to strike a trade deal with the U.S.” the spokeswoman said. “The PM has always been clear that we will seek a comprehensive and ambitious trade deal with the U.S. that reflects the strength of our trading and investment relationship.”

Reporting By William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.