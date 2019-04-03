White House adviser says clean Brexit would spur U.S. trade deal

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow addresses reporters during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A so-called clean break between Britain and the European Union could help spur U.S. trade talks with the United Kingdom, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.

If there was a clean Brexit, U.S.-UK talks might not have to wait two years, Kudlow told reporters at an event sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor news outlet.

Earlier in London on Wednesday, a British lawmaker said there was overwhelming support in parliament’s upper chamber for legislation to force Prime Minister Theresa May to seek a delay to Brexit to prevent the risk of leaving without a deal on April 12.

On Tuesday, a group of British lawmakers said they would try to force May to seek a delay to Britain’s departure from the European Union to prevent a chaotic no-deal exit.