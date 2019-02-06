After meeting UK PM May, Northern Irish UUP says she is exploring time limit for backstop

Northern Ireland's Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Robin Swann arrives at Stormont House in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May discussed putting a time limit on the so-called Irish border backstop in talks with Northern Ireland’s Ulster Unionist Party, the party’s leader said on Wednesday.

“She spoke to us today about putting a time limit on the backstop. We don’t see a time limit as being the answer, because time limit can be extended,” Robin Swann said after the meeting, adding that it was just one of the options raised by May.

“While she seems to be talking about looking at alternative arrangements, her reluctance to move past the 29th of March i think is going to put a lot of pressure on what Westminster can do.