World News
October 10, 2019 / 4:30 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Irish PM says Brexit deal is possible by October 31

1 Min Read

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meet in Thornton Manor, Cheshire, Britain October 10, 2019. Noel Mullen/Handout via REUTERS

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday that a Brexit deal was possible by Oct. 31 after what he said was a very positive meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I had a very good meeting with the prime minister... very positive and very promising,” Varadkar said. “I do see a pathway to an agreement in coming weeks.”

“I think it is possible for us to come to an agreement, to have a treaty agreed, to allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion and to have that done by the end of October but there’s many a slip between cup and lip and lots of things that are not in my control,” he said.

Reporting by Peter Powell and Elizabeth Piper; writing by Guy Faulconbridge

