Brexit fatigue, Ireland's Varadkar says hopes Brexit deal will pass UK parliament

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 22, 2019. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Friday he hoped British Prime Minister Theresa May will get her deal to leave the European Union through parliament, adding that both sides have Brexit fatigue.

“There is Brexit fatigue across the European Union, I think there’s Brexit fatigue in the UK as well - people really want certainty,” he told a news conference after a two-day summit when the bloc offered Britain a two-week reprieve on Brexit.