Rigid red lines will hamper progress on EU trade deal: Ireland's Varadkar

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar arrives at the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union should not set such rigid red lines before talks on a trade deal because that could make it more difficult to secure an agreement, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Sunday.

After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a tough position before talks with the EU begin, Varadkar said it was possible for Brussels to offer a Canada-style trade deal but it would need to establish a level playing field.