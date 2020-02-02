World News
February 2, 2020 / 10:03 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Rigid red lines will hamper progress on EU trade deal: Ireland's Varadkar

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar arrives at the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union should not set such rigid red lines before talks on a trade deal because that could make it more difficult to secure an agreement, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Sunday.

After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a tough position before talks with the EU begin, Varadkar said it was possible for Brussels to offer a Canada-style trade deal but it would need to establish a level playing field.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below