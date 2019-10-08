World News
October 8, 2019 / 5:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM Johnson, Ireland's Varadkar want Brexit deal: Downing Street

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures towards European Parliament President David Sassoli at Downing Street in London, Britain October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar reiterated their desire for a Brexit deal in a phone conversation on Tuesday, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“Both sides strongly reiterated their desire to reach a Brexit deal. They hope to meet in person later this week,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Tuesday, European Council head Donald Tusk accused Britain of playing a “stupid blame game” over Brexit after a Downing Street source said a deal was essentially impossible because German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made unacceptable demands.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by James Davey; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below