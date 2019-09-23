World News
September 23, 2019 / 4:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Varadkar and Tusk say no UK proposals yet that can replace backstop

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: EU Council President Donald Tusk arrives at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 24, 2019. Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS -/File Photo

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s prime minister met European Council President Donald Tusk in New York on Monday for 45 minutes to take stock of the latest Brexit developments.

A spokesman for Leo Varadkar said the prime minister and Tusk agreed that they want a deal but they have not yet seen proposals from Britain that achieve the objectives of the backstop.

“They also agreed that time is very short if there is to be a positive outcome at the Europe Council,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below